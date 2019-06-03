Peterborough Milton golfer shines at the English Amateur Championship

Peterborough Milton Golf Club star Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams turned in a sparkling round at the big English Men’s Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship at Alwoody Golf Club in Leeds at the weekend.

The 17 year-old England Boys international returned the second best score - a five-under-par 66 - in the third round of the event for the Brabazon Trophy collecting five birdies along the way. Only eventual runner-up, Harry Hall from West Cornwall, with a 63 had a better score.

Williams opened with a 76, then improved with a 70 and in the last round had a 73 for a 285 total. That saw him finish in 18th place overall.

The winner was 16 year-old Ben Schmidt from Yorkshire with a 13-under-par 271 (69, 64, 69, 69). He became the youngest ever winner of the Brabazon Trophy.