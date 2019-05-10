Peterborough man to play in the World Championships

Peterborough man Luke Ferrrara is set for action on the biggest stage in the world of ice hockey.

The forward star is part of the Great Britain squad for the World Championships, Group A tournament which starts tomorrow (May 11) in Slovakia.

Ferrara is a product of the Phantoms junior system and made his name with the city club before rising into the Elite League where he currently plays for Coventry Blaze.

The 25 year-old’s two elder brothers, James and Robbie, helped Phantoms to an honours treble last season.

Ferrara, who enjoyed Division 1A glory in the World Championships last year with Great Braitain, told www.icehockeyuk.co.uk: “The team are raring to get started if I’m being honest. This is the most exciting thing to be a part of for a generation.

“We know we’re going to have to raise our game, but it is a challenge we are really looking forward to undertaking.”

Great Britain begin their campaign against Germany tomorrow and will then face hosts Slovakia, Canada, Denmark, USA, Finland, and France as they return to the top-flight of world competition for the first time since 1994.