Peterborough Lions play a big part in East Midlands win

Peterborough Lions players played a big part in Saturday’s opening county championship win for the East Midlands.

Eight of them were in the East Midlands side that beat Warwickshire 42-27 in the Bill Beaumont Cup match at Kettering.

Tom Lewis drives forward for East Midlands. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They were Tom Lewis, Charley Robinson, Marius Andrijauskas, Nico Defeo, Suva Ma’asi, Josh Waller, Jack Lewis and Kaz Henerson. Tom Lewis skippered the side while Jack Lewis and Defeo crossed for tries.

Also in the team were Borough pair Ross Chamberlain and Rob Mould.

Next Saturday (May 11) East Midlands play Staffordshire at Lichfield RFC and then on May 18 are away to Leicestershire at Vipers Rugby Club.

East Midlands: Ben Ibrahim, Charley Robinson, Josh White, Marius Andrijauskas, Nick Thomas, Tom Lewis, Reuben Pritchard, Charlie Frankham, Tom Orton, Ewan Starling, Ashley Elvers, Nico DeFeo, Max Titchener, Suva Ma’asi, Charlie Reed. Subs: Jack Lewis, Josh Waller, Robert Mould, Brett Daynes, Ross Chamberlain, Kaz Henderson, Stephen Woodhead.

Josh Waller on the charge for East Midlands. Picture: Mick Sutterby

St Ives beat Deepings 43-28 in Saturday’s Hunts & Peterborough Cup final at Borough.

Jack Lewis scored a try for East Midlands. Picture: Mick Sutterby