Peterborough Lions fell down to earth with a bump, but wins for Peterborough RUFC, Oundle and Stamford

Peterborough Lions fell down to earth with an almighty bump on Saturday (December 21).

The city side travelled to Burton confident of building on their first Midlands Premier Division win of the season the week before, but instead found themselves 42-0 down at half-time.

Asher Veamatahau dives over for Peterborough Lions only points at Burton. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

It finished 52-5 with Asher Veamatahau diving over for Lions only points.

Peterborough RUFC finished a disappointing first half of the Division One East season by winning 20-10 at Olney.

Tom Stuffins and RJ Jacobs claimed Borough’s tries with the rest of their points coming from the trusty boot of Matty Newman.

Borough’s next fixture is a mouthwatering derby against high-flying Oundle at Fortress Fengate on January 4.

Oundle moved up to second on Saturday with a 36-20 win over West Bridgeford, a game played at Thorney FC as Occupation Road was waterlogged.

Saad Sait, James Leane, Joe Sago and Rob Shingles scored Oundle’s tries.

Stamford deposed Bourne at the top of Division Three East after winning the big derby between the sides 23-3.

George Nairn scored two tries for Stamford two tries with Rees Burns also crossing. Ollie Johnson kicked two penalties and Harry Bentley added a conversion.