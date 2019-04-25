Peterborough Lions bid a fond farewell to the National League but vow to return

Peterborough Lions’ National League adventure comes to a close on Saturday (April 27).

The Bretton-based side will complete their National League Two North programme at Wharfedale near Skipton in North Yorkshire and club chairman Andy Moore says he’s looking forward to the trip.

He said: “It’s meant to be one of the most picturesque grounds in the country, slap bang in the middle of a national park. It will be yet another fantastic place to go and we’ve been to plenty of superb facilities during our National League season.

“They are all a far cry from the places we used to visit as little old Westwood playing at Level 10.

“And we’ve made lots of new friends along the way.

“On that front it’s been an excellent first season at National League level and we’ve really enjoyed it. It’s just a shame about our results.

“But despite finishing bottom and getting relegated I still believe we belong at that level. We just need to get our act together, both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve learned a lot and next time - and I firmly believe there will be a next time - we will be better prepared.”

Moore is already planning for life back in the Midlands Premiership and a serious bid to make a swift return to National League Two.

“I’m already talking to new players, including a South African prop and a Tongan back row player who is in their international sevens squad,” said Moore.

“And I can also announce that Chris Humphrey will be returning to the Lions.”

Humphrey skippered the Lions to promotion from the Midlands Premiership two seasons ago but then, in a shock move, left to play for Oundle.

Rumours that Oundle fly-hald Will Carrington, another ex-Lions star, would be accompanying him back to Solstice Park were not confirmed by Moore.

“I haven’t heard that one,” he said.

Several existing Lions players are likely to depart and Moore did confirm that Nico Defeo will be playing for Old Albanians next season.

Moore also stated that director of rugby Simon Moyle would be stepping down after three years in the post.

He said: “Simon is taking a rest from rugby due to a heavier workload. But he’ll still be around the club. He’s not disappearing completely.”

Wharfedale were the Lions first National League opponents back in September and won 26-12 at Bretton.