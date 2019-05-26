Peterborough girls conquer France, Peterborough Ladies award winners

Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 15 girls team wrapped up their season in fine style by winning their eighth trophy of the campaign.

Having beaten all of the best that Britain has to offer during the season, they headed off to France to face the best of North-West Europe.

Peterborough Ladies award winners.

The Borough girls came home unbeaten with their biggest trophy to date after winning the international ‘Tournoi Feminin DK Seven’ in Dunkirk, with star player Jorja Matchwick winning the ‘Player of the Tournament’ trophy.

Despite having the problem of playing in torrential rain, the only British team in the event reached the final by conceding just a single try in three games. They won two of them and drew the other.

The final was one-sided, as they beat Massy Essonne 27-0 to lift the title.

Peterborough Ladies have held their awards night. The winners were: Clubperson - Bob Clarke, Coaches player - Sarah Winder, Best back - Nat Elliott, Players player - Steph Warlow, Most improved - Kristen Swinscoe, Best newcomer Kaleigh Wheeler.