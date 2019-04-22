Panthers out to disappoint their owner

Peterborough Panthers are out to put one over their owner tonight (Easter Monday).

The city club entertain King’s Lynn in a mouthwatering SGB Premiership clash at the East of England Arena (6.30pm).

It’s the first meeting of the fierce A47 rivals for six years with Panthers having spent the past five seasons in the second tier of the sport while Lynn have gone agonisingly close to top-flight honours. They were play-offs and KO Cup runners-up last term.

Both sides are now under the control of British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA) chairman Keith ‘Buster’ Chapman to provide further spice to the occasion.

Chapman told the Peterborough Telegraph ahead of the season that he will be firmly in the Stars’ corner when the two clubs clash so Panthers team manager Carl Johnson will hope his boss departs a disappointed man.

“The truth is we probably wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for Buster,” said Johnson.

“We should all be grateful that he stepped in to buy the club in the winter and gave us the chance to race at the highest level again.

“And everyone who has been to Alwalton so far this season can see the wonderful work he has carried out to make the track faster than ever before . . . but I really hope he sees King’s Lynn take a beating on it tonight.

“Buster might have bought Panthers and Ipswich in the winter but by his own admission he will always be a King’s Lynn man first and foremost.

“Despite that I have no doubts that he will prepare the track exactly as we want it for our boys because he is a speedway man.

“But once it gets to 630pm and the bikes roar we are then rivals and I hope to be shaking his hand after heat 15 as the winning team manager.

“There’s no doubt in my mind we can do it. We’ve won our last two home meetings and there is still plenty more to come.

“We made a great start to the league season by beating Poole last Monday and the goal is to follow up.

“King’s Lynn have some quality riders who will love our track but no-one enjoys it here more than our boys.”

Panthers name an unchanged team with short-term recruit Aaron Summers being kept on.

Bradley Wilson-Dean suffered no lasting damage in the victory against Poole and is fit to take his place in the middle order.

King’s Lynn are led by top British talent Robert Lambert who was actually sacked by Panthers when riding for the city club in 2015.

Danish ace Michael Palm Toft, who enjoyed two spells in Panthers’ colours, also features in the Norfolk side along with his countryman Thomas Jorgensen.

TEAMS

Panthers: Rohan Tungate, Lasse Bjerre, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Aaron Summers, Ben Barker.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.