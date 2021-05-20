Youngsters impress during a busy period for the Fenland Clarion cyclists

Harry Tozer.

The Peterborough area inter club Hereward League started with the Peterborough CC event and there was a good

showing from Fenland Clarion riders. Steve Maile was their first rider home with his time of 22:52 gaining him fifth place, while Tonya Smith continues to improve and came away well pleased with her time of 27:26 which was good enough for second place in the ladies result. They were well supported by Chris Shaw in 24:19, Karl Grundy 25:48, Phil Merritt 25:54, and Paul Asplin 27:28.

The fourth round of the summer Bluebell series saw a victory for 18 year-old Sam Jarrett in 22:43, with the season’s suprise package Chris Shaw continuing his excellent run of form in second place with 23:02 and Tom Thorpe completing the top three with 23:05.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Asplin during the Hereward League event. Photo: Chris Taylor.

The two youngest riders also capitalised on the good riding conditions with two top class performances, with both Evander Wishart in 26:12 and Harry Tozer with 26:57 smashing their personal bests for 10 miles. This gives Wishart a commanding lead in the handicap series with 46 points from Sharon Asplin on 31 and Andrew Harrop with 30 points.

Full times: Sam Jarrett 22:43, Chris Shaw, 23:02, Tom Thorpe 23:05, Darren Kelly 23:30, Dave Thorold 23:44, Lynden

Leadbeater 24:27, Anthony White 25:06, James Warrener 25:17, Phil Merritt 25:23, Martin Brooker 25:25, Tony Daniels 25:28, Lindsay Clarke 25:35, Malc Jacklin 25:38, Jake Daniels 25:40, Aaron Godden 25:42, David Hallam 25:56, Tonya Smith 26:04, Paul Asplin 26:08, Michael Stegeman 26:11, Evander Wishart 26:12, Ian Aunger 26:20, Harry Tozer 26:57, Steve Clarke 27:07, Steve Hope 27:18, Steve Smith 28:08, Annette Wyld 30:02, Dan Tozer 30:19, Lynn Smitheringale 32:16, Barbara Gunn 33:58.

In the club championship 25 mile time trial on the Sawtry based N1/25 course there were a number of riders tackling the distance competitively for the first time against the more experienced riders. There were some fine performances from the youngest rider, 13 year old Harry Tozer with his time of 1:14:54 and Karl Grundy in 1:02:46. However the leading

positions were still occupied by some familiar names with Paul Lunn leading the way with his time of 55:20 and Lindsay Clarke the fastest for the ladies with 1:06:09.