Young Peterborough Panthers star is rising to the chellenge of Premiership speedway

Jordan Palin (red helmet) follows Ulrich Ostergaard during Monday's win over Sheffield. Photo: David Lowndes.

The talented teenager backed up some fine performances elsewhere over the weekend with an impressive 7+1 score in the 18-point win over Sheffield

That win propelled Panthers back to the top of the Premiership after they’d briefly lost pole position to Belle Vue.

Palin is the lowest ranked ‘rising star’ reserve in the Premiership, but is making the rest of the league sit up and take notice.

Palin also qualified for the European Under-19 Final on Saturday and produced a career best performance for Scunthorpe in the Championship on Sunday,

Palin said: “I’m getting my set-up dialled in now and I’m very fortunate to be a part of this team.

“The Panthers riders have been to the top and they’re still at the top at a very good level so it’s good to learn from them.

“I’ve definitely learnt a lot from all of them in the first month of the season and I’m only going to learn more and more as the year goes on.

“I’ve got the ball rolling so now I just need to keep it going, keep progressing and repeat Monday’s score on a consistent basis.

“We’re back at the top of the table and that’s where we want to be all season long. We seem to be really clicking now so we just want to keep getting these wins on the board.”

Panthers chief Rob Lyon was thrilled with the result and the performance against a Sheffield team tipped to push for the title before the start of the season.

“I’m very pleased with the way things are going and that was a good win against Sheffield,” Lyon said.

“But I have to add a note of caution. I know it sounds boring, but we have to take things one step at a time.

“There are still a lot of points to race for and we need to stay focused on the meetings we have.

“It was great to see Jordan ride like he did. He’s got a bright future in the sport and it’s nice to have a talented young British rider like that in the team.

“The team spirit here is brilliant. All the boys get along great and that’s a big part of amy successful team. Long may it continue!”

Panthers will try and protect top spot at bottom club King’s Lynn this evening (Thursday) when an unchanged line-up will take to the track. Belle Vue are at Sheffield waiting to take adavantage of a Panthers’ slip-up.

Panthers beat Lynn by 26 points at the Showground at the beginning of June.