Yannis and William impressed on their debuts for Peterborough Police Boxing Club

By Alan Swann
Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Yannis Roman (left) and William McDonaghplaceholder image
Yannis Roman (left) and William McDonagh
Yannis Roman made an impressive winning debut for Peterborough Police ABC.

The 15 year-old won his first competitive fight with a unanimous points verdict over Frankie Shipman from Royston ABC at 52kg at the Fenland Sparta Show, in Chatteris

Roman started strongly, controlling the centre of the ring thanks to brilliant workrate and went on to overwhelm his opponent with quality combinations to the head and body.

William McDonagh (14) also had his competitive debut for the club and he came up just short on a split points decision after an explosive battle with Fenland Sparta lad Domantas Karpas at 73kg. It was a crowd pleasing toe-to-toe encounter.

Police Club head coach Chris Baker said: “I was really proud of both lads in their first bouts. They gave really clean performances, showed very good skills and proved the club is building class all-round fighters.”

