Wishart and Clarke win for Fenland Clarion Cycling Club, plus youth event winners

​Evander Wishart took the honours in the opening 10-mile Fenland Clarion summer Bluebell series race on a new two-lap course near Helpston.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 09:51 BST
Lyndsay Clarke (centre) was a winner again.Lyndsay Clarke (centre) was a winner again.
He recorded a time of 23:34 in the road bike category.Fellow youth rider Theo Wan took second place in 25:41 with SimonPitchford 26:19, David Hallam 28:40, James Warrener 29:07, Steve Clarke 32:58, Archie May 37:25, Barbara Gunn 41:17 and Andy Pitchford 45:06 completing the road bike line up.

For the time trial bikes it was Sam Chapman leading the way with his time of 23:37 ahead of Danny Spooner 28:16, Daniel O'Sullivan 29:04, Steve Hope 30:45 and Sarah Bentley 32:33.

The third round of the Northants time trial series was held on the NC25course of 9.8 miles on the Ashley to Great Easton and Medbourne circuit.

Winners at the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club youth event.Winners at the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club youth event.
Lindsay Clarke was second lady, but first in the road bike category, in 29:45. Other Fenland times were Simon Pitchford 25:07, Steve Skelhon 27:32, Ian Aunger 30:49, David Hallam 31:29 and Steve Clarke 32:19In the Kings Lynn 10-mile event Andy Pitchford clocked a time of 40:33for 31st place.

YOUTH EVENT

Fenland Clarion Club winners from their latest youth event at the Embankment athletics track which is open to riders from all clubs.

Under 8: Reuben Coubrough.

Under 10: Mylo Wan.

Under 12: John Robinson and Bentley Anthony.

Under 14: Theo Wan.

The next youth event is scheduled for for Friday, May 10.

