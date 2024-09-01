Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wisbech-born Jody Cundy claimed his ninth Paralympic gold medal in Paris on Sunday – and he hasn’t finished yet.

Cundy and GB teammates Kadeena Cox and Jaco van Gass retained their mixed cycling team sprint title with a comfortable win over Spain in the final. This is Cundy’s seventh Paralympic Games and he has 13 medals in total. Three of his gold medals were as a swimmer and the 45 year-old wants to be involved again in Los Angeles in 2028.

“It’s hard to believe that I’ve got nine gold medals,” said Cundy. “I couldn’t have imagined this is where I’d be when I started this journey in 1996. I love the sport and I’m still able to compete. In November it will have been 30 years since I first represented GB and I’m still strong. I’m not sure I’ll be going another 30 years, but I can certainly get one or two more in there and then see where I am for LA.”

Local attention on Monday turns to Lauren Steadman from Sawtry who is scheduled to defended her triathlon event (11.35am(, although there is no certainty the event will go ahead as it was postponed on Sunday because of the condition of the River Seine which hosts the swimming part of the event.

Jody Cundy (right) celebrates his ninth Paralympic gold medal (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images).

Wheelchair Basketball star Lee Manning should also be in action for GB against France on Monday (6.15pm). It’s the final group match with GB set to reach Tuesday’s quarter-finals having won their opening two matches.

Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon goes for gold on Thursday having finished fifth in his first final on Sunday morning.