Wisbech Grammar School student beats Lewis Hamilton to finish a shock second place in qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix

The 23-year-old was only pipped to pole by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with the final lap of the session, but to put an uncompetitive Williams car second on the grid in such treacherous wet conditions on one of the world’s most demanding tracks ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton was a performance that stunned the sport’s fans.

Russell said: “The car was really on it in these wet conditions. There is still so much that has to go right, all the little details to give the driver confidence. You have to extract the most. I was able put it all on the table and absolutely go for it.”