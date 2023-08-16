Whitlesey are lords of the manor after completing rapid hat-trick of cup final successes...and they haven't finished yet

​Having already won the Peterborough League's Rowlett Cup, they claimed the Northants Bowling Federation's Adams Cup following a 63-44 win against Yaxley at City of Peterborough and the following day lifted the League's Munday Shield, beating Peterborough & District 37-23 at Bretton.

They hope to make it four out of four on Friday afternoon when they face holders Blackstones in the League's Mick Lewin Cup final at West Ward.

ADAMS CUP FINAL

The Whittlesy Manor team after winning the Munday Shield.

Manor rinks first: Stuart Agger, Zack & Peter Brown 30, Ian Flack, Gill King, Les Sharp 10; Roger Stevens, Mick Linnell, Martin Welsford 18, Tony Duthie, Andrew Cooper, Robert Heath 17; Michael Humphreys, Tom Fielding, Graham Agger 15, Mike Gordon, Luigi Caperale, Peter Marchant 17.

MUNDAY SHIELD FINAL

Manor rinks first: Stuart Agger, Steve Lander, Mick Linnell, Martin Welsford 11, Terry English, Steve Watson, Brian Bassam, Ray Keating 16; Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys, Graham Agger, Peter Brown 26, Jeff Clipston, Dave Henson, Joe Martin, Mick Greaves 7.

NATIONAL FINALS

The Whittlesey Manor team that won the Adams Cup.

The opening days of the Bowls England Nnational finals at Leamington saw the Hunts quarter of Jean Baker, Catherine Popple, Chloe Brett and Rebecca Moorbey (Brampton) reach the last 16 of the fours.

They had comfortable wins against Devon (20-9) and Berks (22-13) before going down 17-10 to the eventual champions from Surrey.

The Morton brothers, Ean and Tristan (Parkway), lost 18-9 in the opening round of the pairs to Hertfordshire's Joe Festa and Phillip Russell.

And singles representative Craig Sutherland (Buckden) was beaten 21-8 in the second round by England star Sam Tolchard (Devon) following a 21-20 success against another Devon player in Simon Broom.

The week-long English Bowling Federation national championships get under way at Skegness on Saturday.