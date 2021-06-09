Triple triumph for Harriet as Peterborough City deliver some ‘oarsome’ results aat their own Spring Regatta

Alice Dovey and Devonne Piccaver (nearside) in the WJ16 Double Sculls. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was a triple triumph for Harriet Drake-Lee who took three wins for the host club.

On Saturday she joined forces with Charlotte Bolton to win the Women’s J18 double by a comfortable five second margin.

She then had success in her J18 single, qualifying third fastest in the time trials, but then pulling out all the stops to row the fastest time of 03:59 in the final, four seconds ahead of clubmate Ellie Cooke in second.

Charlotte Bolton and Harriott Drake-Lee in the J18 Double Sculls. Photo: David Lowndes.

And on Sunday Harriet raced in the women’s band 1 category and won the singles again, closely followed again by Cooke in second.

Drake-Lee, Bolton and Cooke then combined with Tom Sharrock to take second place in the Open coxless quads event, just three seconds behind the winning crew from Lincoln.

Ian Palmer took home two wins for City, comfortably winning his Masters D single by eight seconds before joining Dave Smith from Leicester Rowing Club to win the Masters C double. The pair also finished second in the Open band 1 double.

Kate Read also mastered her single in the Women’s Masters B event, with a four-second victory ahead of Bedford Star Rowing Club.

Lucy Ralfs and Jessica Moorfoot in the WJ18 Double Sculls. Photo: David Lowndes.

The fastest female sculler of the weekend was Ella Darrington who won her J16 single with an impressive time of 03:58, four seconds ahead of Gloucester Rowing Club.

The J16 double of Bert Papworth and Daniel Armstrong matched this, also winning their event by four seconds from a Gloucester Rowing Club crew.

Lydia Hilton and Grace Niklasson were just short of a win in the Women’s J16 double as they finished three seconds behind Bewl Bridge Rowing Club from Tonbridge Wells.

Niklasson also came second in the J16 women’s coxless quad alongside Lily Mae Allen, Esme McIntyre, and Isabel Jackson.

Rose Nixon and Lydia Hilton in the J16 Double Sculls. Photo: David Lowndes.

Other Peterborough City crews who achieved creditable second places over the weekend were Gemma Singleton, Keely Watson, Hayley Shipton and Sarah Watson (Women’s Band 1 coxless quad); Al Ryder (Open Band 2 single); John Canton, Doug Barber, Joe Smith and Owen Green (Masters G coxless quad); Wiktoria Szubzda, Erin Ansell-Crook, Lottie Tasker, Sophie Bicknell and cox Peggy Papworth (Women’s J15 coxed quad); Matt Hand (J16 single) and James Garfield, James Ryder, Hugo Carter, Joe Beesley and cox Adam Taylor (J15 coxed quad).