'Trilogy' fight win for Top Yard Boxing Club star and underdog Rocky won in style

Martin Rocky Owen (left) and Jerry Mike Connors

In-form Top Yard Boxing Club star Jerry Mike Connors won his ‘Trilogy’ bout against regular rival Jake Lambert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair had fought twice before and won one bout apiece, but Connors (15) claimed a unanimous points verdict after an impressive showing in a 47kg contest in Manchester.

Connors used his boxing skills by staying out of range and taking punches on his guard before looking for the point-scoring counter shots. He was tentative in the first round, but he landed the cleaner shots in the final two rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in Manchester Top Yard’s Rocky Owen (12) was an underdog in his fight against a much taller opponent, but he came out on top by a split decision thanks to good footwork and some powerful head-rocking combinations.

And the club’s youngest boxer James Smith (10) had his first skills bout at 28kg and showed off the skills he’s spent two years acquiring.

Top Yard also had fighters in action in Tilbury. Patrick Connors (16) beat Max Moroz from Finchley ABC comfortably on points after outworking his taller opponent and landing many solid combinations up close.

Tarley Webb was beaten after a very close fight despite recovering from a slow start against a tricky southpaw boxer to impress with his front foot approach.