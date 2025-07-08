Top Yard Boxing Club prospect is on a rapid winning streak

Lewis Burton and coach Shujah Saklain.

Top Yard Boxing Club prospect Lewis Burton has made it four wins in four bouts in the last four weeks.

The 14-year-old was in action again at the Smokey's home show in Tilbury, taking on Lowestoft's Jamie Norton from Ultimate Boxing at 52 kg.

Burton had eased past Norton in a previous clash so it was an eagerly-anticipated re-match.

Norton was aggressive from the start, but found it difficult get close enough to Burton. Burton boxed clever using his range well and looked very comfortable and in control. His recent success and confidence was apparent as he picked off his opponent and showed his class with 2 and 3 punch combinations.

Norton had some success, but Burton was the superior boxer and a unanimous points win was inevitable.

Burton will be out again later this month at the Manchester Box Cup for juniors, schools and minors. Top Yard have a team of 13 entered showing they have a pool of up-and-coming talent competing at high levels.