Thorney trainer’s Chic Avenue in Listed race at Market Rasen

The four-year-old was third on debut at Wetherby in December, staying on strongly to fill the placings, only beaten a length. That was an interesting performance and augured hope for more progress. Chic Avenue was then ninth in a competitive Listed event at Cheltenham when last seen having struggled to land a blow in the event.

Always towards the back of the field, the jockey reported that the bit had slipped and that it had taken about half a furlong to reposition the bit back into the mouth of the filly. This therefore highlights the run was clearly better than showed due to the problems faced and with that in mind Chic Avenue could be an interesting contender for this event.

A 33/1 chance with SBK, the Listed contest features Nell’s Bells who scored at Carlisle in fine fashion in December by 17 lengths and she is the 6/4 market leader ahead of 11/4 shot Hidden Beauty who powered to glory by two lengths at Ffos Las on debut in November.

Others who warrant a mention include Flirtatious Girl who makes her reappearance from a break following success at Sandown in a Listed event in March and Notnowlinda who represents Dan Skelton who runs Amoola Gold in a mouthwatering SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday featuring Shishkin and Energumene. Notnowlinda is a point winner who have been bought for £85,000 and is another interesting contender.