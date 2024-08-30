The prizes have been presented at Fenland Clarion Cycling Club, plus race round-up

Fenland Clarion Club's Richard Betts-Masters is in fourth place.

​Daniel O’Sullivan and Harry Tozer were the top performers in the final Fenland Clarion Cycling Club Bluebell time trial of the season.

O'Sullivan won the Ralph Stevens Trophy for winning the final race on handicap with his time of 27:50. Youth rider Tozer was the fastest rider on the night with his 25.25 clocking for the two lap 10-mile course.

The series awards are determined by the best five rides out of seven with points awarded on handicap.

The series top two places went to the May family with dad Gareth in top spot with 59 points ahead of son Archie on 51. David Hallam completed the top three with 50 points. Other placings: 4th Sarah Bentley 49pts, 5th Steve Clarke 36, 6th Simon Pitchford 34, 7th Dan Tozer 32, 8th Danny O'Sullivan 38, 9th= Steve Hope 29 & Geoff Stanbridge 29.

In the road bike series it was Simon Pitchford who took top place with an impressive haul of 90 points, ahead of David Hallam with 63 and Gareth May on 49 points. Other placings: 4th Karl Grundy 42pts, 5th Archie May 37, 6th Steve Clarke 33, 7th Dan Tozer 26, 8th Danny Spooner 25, 9th Andy Pitchford 23, 10th Lindsay Clarke 23.

RACE ROUND-UP

Fenland Clarion rider Richard Betts-Masters finished his road season in the last race of the ‘King & Queen of the Bowl’ criterium series.

After mixing it in a couple of three-man breakaway attempts in the early laps, it seemed clear nothing would get away from a strong peloton, so it came down to a group sprint up the last drag.

Betts-Masters, who only started racing last year, finished sixth to complete a much-improved season.

Clubmates Matthew Lay and Paul Asplin teamed up in the Marston Mega Cross, an epic 3+ hour gravel race. In the pairs relay event each rider takes a lap at a time and they kept a consistent fast lap time to finish 15th.