​It’s a small, but select team representing the Peterborough Telegraph circulation area in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

The PT will be covering the efforts of Sawtry’s Lauren Steadman MBE, who will be defending a triathlon gold medal, Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon, who will be looking to add another gold after a memorable win 16 years ago, and wheelchair basketball star Lee Manning, a former Jack Hunt School student, as GB seek a first gold medal in the event after bronze medals in the last two Paralympics.

​The opening ceremony takes place on Wednesday and it’s straight into the action from Thursday

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is set to be the biggest ever broadcast on Channel 4 with over 1,300 hours of live sport.

​The Games are airing for free across Channel 4, More4, Channel 4 Streaming and Channel 4 Sport's YouTube.

It’s a 12-day event and here are the brilliant records of the local Paralympic stars and the dates and times they will be in action.

All three are involved in the opening three days of the Games with Skelhon and Manning continuing well into next week.

LAUREN STEADMAN

Event: PT 55 Triathlon.Paris 2024 is Lauren’s third Games as a triathlete and fifth Games overall because she was on the swimming team when a teenager for Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

She collected her first medal in the 2016 Games in Rio with a silver in the first triathlon event to be part of the Paralympics schedule.

Lauren finished second to American Grace Norman, but beat that rival by 40 seconds to take gold at Tokyo 2020.

Lauren took a break from competitive sport after her golden moment, but returned to win a bronze medal in last year’s World Championships.

Lauren has also won three World Championship golds (2014, 2015, 2018) and two silvers (2013, 2019).

When to watch: The PT55 Triathlon race is scheduled to start at 9.20am on Sunday, September 1.

MATT SKELHON

Events: 10m air rifle prone mixed SH1 & 50m air rifle prone mixed SH1.

Matt wrote his name into the GB Paralympics history books in Beijing in 2008 when he became the first male shooting gold medallist since Peter Haslam in 1980.

Paris 2024 will be his fifth consecutive Games since a golden debut when he fashioned a memorable red-tipped mohawk hairstyle and equalled the world record with a perfect 600 score in qualifying en route to top the podium in the 10m air rifle prone SH1, an event he contests again this year.

Matt just failed to defend his title at London 2012 and had to settle for a silver. He also won a bronze in the 50m rifle prone mixed SH1, and he is also contesting this event in Paris.

Matt didn’t win a Para medal in 2016 or 2020, but he returned to form with a World Championship win in the 50m event in 2023.

When to watch: Qualifying for the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 starts at 8.30am on Sunday, September 1 with the final following at noon. Qualifying for the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 starts at 8.30am with the final following at 10.45am.

LEE MANNING

Event: Wheelchair Basketball.

Lee Manning is a formidable forward with an extensive reach. His height allows him to dominate underneath the basket and just three months after taking up the sport in 2005, he was invited to his first GB Camp.

He was first reserve at London 2012, but two years later he made his full debut at the 2014 World Championships before helping the GB team to a bronze medal at his maiden Paralympics in Rio in 2016.

Lee was a big scorer in GB’s first World Championship title since 1973 when the team claimed gold in Hamburg in 2018.

He then helped GB win another Paralympic bronze in Tokyo, but gold at the Games for the first time is now the aim. Lee has also won a European Championship gold with GB in 2015.

When to watch: GB are in a four-team Wheelchair Basketball group with Canada, France and Germany. The top two qualify for the quarter-finals (Tuesday, September 3) with the semi-finals and final set for Thursday, September 5 and Saturday, September 7 respectively.

GB start their group games against Germany on Thursday, August 29 (9.30am). Then it’s Canada (Saturday, August 31, 11.45am) and France (Monday, September 2, 6.15pm).