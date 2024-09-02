Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sawtry’s Lauren Steadman shed tears of joy after claiming a Paralympic triathlon bronze medal in Paris on Monday.

Steadman couldn’t repeat her gold medal performance in the PTS5 race in Tokyo three years ago, but after taking a break from the sport after that success, and after a battle against ‘long Covid' it still represented a terrific performance.

Grace Norman of the United States – who took silver in Japan – was a clear winner from GB’s Clare Cashmore with Steadman almost a minute further back.

Steadman came out of the 750m swim in the River Seine in third place and maintained that position through the 20km bike section and during a tough 4.35km run. The 31 year-old completed the entire race in 1.06.45 compared to Norman’s 1.04.40 and 1.05.55 for Cashman.

Lauren Steadman crosses the finish line in Paris. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Steadman has now completed a set of Paralympic triathlon medals after a silver in Rio in 2016 and that Tokyo gold.

JODY WINS GOLD Wisbech-born Jody Cundy has won his ninth Paralympic gold medal.Cundy (45) was the anchor man for GB in a dominant display in the Mixed 750m Team Sprint C1-5 final against Spain on Sunday afternoon.

Cody has also won one silver and three bronze medals in swimming as well as cycling events in seven Paralympic Games. He had finished fourth in in the men's C4-5 1000m time trial yesterday.

Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon finished fifth in the final of the Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

The president of the Whittlesey Rifle Club qualified in sixth place for the final, but only improve on that position by one spot after shooting 188.5, well adrift of a Slovakian 1-2 and the third place finisher from Spain. Skelhon (39) has a second opportunity to add to a three-medal haul from four previous Paralympic Games on Thursday.

CITY MAN IN WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

Peterborough’s Lee Manning has helped GB to two wins in two games in the Wheelchair Basketball competition.GB crushed Canada 88-58 on Saturday after thrashing Germany 76-55 on Thursday, Manning scored 19 points against Canada to add to the 18 points he claimed in the Germany game.

Jody Cundy in action (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images).

GB are now on the verge of qualification for the knockout stages. They have a final group game against France on Monday (6.15pm) with the quarter-finals

scheduled for September 3.

STILTON SHOOTER Matt Skelhon finished fifth in his first event and has another shot a gold medal on Thursday.