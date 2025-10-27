TASK dominate at World Kickboxing Championships as Taylor (14) wins an astonishing 11 gold medals

Taylor Jeffrey won an astonishing 11 gold medals for England at the World Kickboxing Association (WKA) Championships in Sheffield.

Taylor Jeffrey (14). 11 × Golds in boxing, K1, full contact kickboxing, low kick kickboxing, the most world titles of any individual at the event. Elise Serniak-Taylor (9) 5 × Gold, 1 × Silver. Another standout for TASK, Elise secured six podium finishes across her divisions to claim second place overall on the global individual leaderboard. Her consistent excellence across multiple rule sets confirmed her as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. La-Tesha Down (15) Gold – Girls Points Fighting, Gold – Girls Boxing, Silver – Girls Light Continuous. A superb all-round showing from La-Tesha, who reached the final in every discipline she entered. Blake Davies (13) Gold – Boys K1 Light. Blake delivered a powerful campaign with dominant performances throughout his division. Nicola Krawcewicz (12) Silver – Girls Boxing (12–14 yrs). Bronze – Girls Light Continuous. Bronze – Girls Points Fighting Nicola impressed across all three disciplines, achieving a full set of medals in an ultra-competitive age group. Olivia Jeffrey (15) Silver – Girls Points Fighting Olivia fought through several challenging rounds to reach the final. Eden Serniak-Taylor (7) Bronze – Girls Points Fighting (8–9 yrs) The youngest TASK competitor, Eden showed skill and composure beyond her years to secure a World Bronze Medal in a busy division. Zaya Jeffrey (8) 4th Place – Points Fighting (8–9 yrs) Zaya narrowly missed a podium finish after a strong quarter-final and semi-final run, earning valuable international experience. (TASK) is based on Norfolk Street, Peterborough, and provides expert coaching in Karate, Kickboxing, K1 and Boxing for all ages and abilities. The academy continues to build champions through structured training, mental discipline, and strong team culture.