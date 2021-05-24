Talented Panthers teenager excited about racing against the best in the world as Premiership season gets under way at Alwalton

Jack Holder in action for Peterborough Panthers in 2017.

Panthers face strongly fancied Sheffield at Alwalton in what promises to be a spectacular night of racing with Jack Holder, currently one of the top riders in the world, in town. Australian Holder rode for Panthers in 2017.

Beverley youngster Palin is widely regarded as one of Britain’s hot prospects and gets his big break under the new ‘Rising Star’ scheme.

“It’s thanks to the scheme that I get this opportunity and I’m really excited about it,” Palin said.

Jordan Palin.

“I’m sure I’ll also be a bit nervous, but I’m going into the season looking to learn and benefit from the experience.

“We’ve got a lot of experience in the team and all the riders will be there to offer me help and encouragement. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Boss Rob Lyon is excited about his return to the sport with Peterborough.

“I’m pleased tp be back and I’m pleased our fans are back,” Lyon said. “Monday will be tough because we know what a good team Sheffield are. We saw that on TV at Belle Vue last week.

“Our boys will need to be making good starts and I’m sure it will be a good night of racing.

“I’m equally as excited now as I was 14 months ago before the pandemic struck. I can’t wait to get going.”

Panthers hand a debut to Palin and experienced Dane Bjarne Pedersen but the other five riders have ridden previously for the club.

PETERBOROUGH: Bjarne Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard.