Stanground Tang Soo Do Club strike gold in Athens, and silver and bronze!
Stanground students Callum Butler, Jack Stapleton, Nikki Gutteridge, and Hussnain all delivered outstanding performances in their respective categories, demonstrating the dedication and skill that define the club’s approach to training.
Club instructor Master Shazan, a world, European, and national champion with nearly 20 years of experience, said: “I am so proud of the team. Every student worked incredibly hard to earn their place and represent both Stanground and Team GB on the European stage.”
The team’s success marks an important step in their ongoing preparation for the World Championships in Chicago, USA, in July 2026.
Stanground Tang Soo Do offers high-quality martial arts training in a welcoming, family-focused environment. Training sessions run every Monday and Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, open to ages 7 and up.