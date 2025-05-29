Silver for Simon, a success in LA for Barry and the big meetings keep coming for Lawson

Simon Achurch in action. Photo David Lowndes.

​Simon Achurch won the over 50s silver medal at the British Masters Throws Pentathlon in Oxford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Achurch won three of the five events, the shot, the javelin and the discus. He threw the discus a season's best 37.93m, but despite this he was beaten to gold by the narrowest of margins.

Jim Gillespie was one of three other Peterborough & Nene Valley AC veterans in action at Oxford and placed 6th in the over 60 competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were other track and field events on offer, and John Spriggs was the leading over 70 in the triple jump with a leap of 7.85m.

Barry Warne crosses the finish line in LA.

Ollie Mason finished 11th in the 10,000m with a 39:22 clocking.

CAPES UPDATE

Lawson Capes finished 4th in the 5kg shot put competition at an international throwing festival in Halle, Germany.

The 16 year-old Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ace went into the competition ranked behind only one of his opponents, the Chinese thrower Qingchow Wang. Wang ended up the competition winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capes threw 18.03m which was 56cm down on his best. Two Czech athletes threw further than him on the day, although neither got close to his 18.59m personal best (PB).

It's all go for Capes at the moment, and he competes against top opposition again next weekend in the Ron Pickering Memorial Throws International at Loughborough.

Many of the top European throwers will be assembled there.

ROUND-UP

Veteran PANVAC distance runner Barry Warne took time out from his holiday to finish as first over 60 in the Brentwood, Los Angeles 5k.

Warne clocked a time of 21:57 finishing 21st overall in a 316-strong field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Beale of Eye Community Runners clocked a time of 3:13.05 to take 548th place in the Edinburgh Marathon. Werrington’s Jonathan Parrish wasn't far behind finishing 586th in 3:14.16.

PANVAC’s Kai Chilvers was the 3rd senior man home in the Cambridgeshire 3,000m championship with a time of 9:28.90.

Helpston’s Steve Robinson clocked 10:01.91 with Yaxley’s Darren Wells not far behind in 10:15.6. Daniel Holland, also of Yaxley clocked 10:51.1 with PANVAC’s Nicholas Wilkins coming home in 11:41.3.