Shooter Matt Skelhon will attempt to win a second Paralympic gold in Paris.

This will be the fifth Paralympic Games appearance for the 39 year-old from Stilton who is now the president of Whittlesey Rifle Club.

Skelhon won gold in Beijing in 2008 and followed that up with a silver and bronze at the London 2012 Games.

He drew a blank in Rio, despite breaking a world record in qualifying for the final, and then was so disappointed with his form in the Covid-tarnisde Paralympics in Tokyo he contemplated retirement.

But Skelhon is back in a happy place now.

"Tokyo was a big challenge for me and I didn’t cope with the preparation and the Games themselves well at all," he told BBC Sport.

"At that time I wondered if it would be my last Games but I didn’t want to finish in that way so I pushed on and trained hard and smart, and now I am in a really good place and very happy with how things have turned around.

"I have a new team and coaches around me and it is really good. It will be amazing to be back to normal in Paris and have the feeling of a proper Games.

"I know I haven’t won a medal for a couple of Games, but I am not going to put any more pressure on myself this time. I just need to be confident in my preparation and rely on my skills.”