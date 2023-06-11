Hans Andersen will be a key man for Panthers at Wolverhampton on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Crendon Panthers have three away fixtures in succession as next week they visit Belle Vue and Ipswich before their home return against the Aces on June 26.

By that stage, new signing Vadim Tarasenko will be in the side and he is expected to make his debut at the National Speedway Stadium next Monday, but this visit to Monmore Green comes too soon for the formalities to be completed.

Panthers have held a guest/rider replacement facility for Nicki Pedersen since the Dane left the club in April, but that facility has now been removed and replaced by the ‘no facility’ option which means the position has to be taken by a rider with an average 25% below the absent rider – and rider replacement is not permitted.

With all, but one other club in Premiership action on Monday, the Panthers have booked Erik Riss, who made a successful return from illness in the Championship for Redcar on Friday, to stand in.

It’s a second visit of the season to Monmore, and when the sides met on May 1 the home side came away with a 50-40 win against a battling Panthers side.

Skipper Hans Andersen top-scored with 10+2 in that meeting and could have a significant part to play on Monday as he lines up at reserve.

Wolverhampton are unbeaten on their own circuit this season but were run close by Belle Vue in their last home outing before securing a 46-44 victory.

Panthers co-promoter Carl Johnson said: “The ‘no facility’ for this meeting is one of those things unfortunately. We knew about it, but getting these deals over the line are not simple.

“It probably wouldn’t have hurt to have extended it for one more meeting given the position we’ve been in all season, but it is what it is.

“It’s not ideal but there’s not a lot else we can do. Obviously we were hoping to have things in place for Monday but there just wasn’t time to do so.

“The boys will still give it their best there, and we expect things to be completed in time for next Monday at Belle Vue.”

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.