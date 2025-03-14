'Rebel' Reffell has sights set on two world bareknuckle boxing titles

Martin Reffell (left) in action.

Martin Reffell has mapped out his route to the top of bareknuckle boxing.

‘The Rebel’ has got the chance to win world titles at two weights – and put himself on top of the sport’s pound-for-pound lists.

The Peterborough fighter has got a shot at world super-welterweight champion Liam Rees in Cardiff on Saturday, April 19.

He is also the No 1 contender for the middleweight belt, held by the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1, Lorawnt T ‘Smash’ Nelson.

Reffell fancies he has the beating of anyone in the sport in the three-sided trigon.

Reffell said: “It’s dirty, inside boxing in there and that’s what I thrive on.

“I have shown my skill in the ring, but I like to be there right in front of you and when you’re in the trigon there’s nowhere to hide. We are fighting over six rounds and that’s a long time to be in the trigon with me.”

Reffell has had hard battles with Ryan Jett and Rolando Dy in the trigon and predicts another memorable scrap when he goes to face Rees in Wales.

Rees is making the first defence of the world title he took from Scott McHugh in Leeds last October, a shock result in front of McHugh’s home crowd.

Reffell, who won his last three fights to secure his shot, said: “It will be fight of the night. Liam likes to come forward and everyone else he’s fought steps back when he comes forward. I don’t intend to step back! I’m not going anywhere.

“To be world champion would be the pinnacle. The Police Gazzette Belt is the one that everyone wants.”

Reffell will have interest in the next big night of bareknuckle boxing in Britain.

On March 22, Nelson jets in from America to defend his world super-middleweight title against James Connelly in Wolverhampton.

They fought out a draw in one of 2023’s best fights in the sport in the States and Connelly has home advantage for the rematch.

Reffell said: “I think Connelly wins that fight and if that happens, ‘Smash’ will only have the middleweight title to defend and I’m his next challenger.

“I love the way ‘Smash’ fights. I fight the same way. That would be a great fight.”