Police Club fighter ​Shae shines to win National bronze and classy win for Kian

Shae Gowler

Fletton teenager ​Gowler (17) competed in the very tough open class cadet under 57kg category, but he was far from overawed.

Gowler first took on Southern Counties champion Jackson Passmore from Devon in a quarter-final bout.

It was a tough draw against an experienced fighter, but Gowler’s workrate, fitness and slick movement was too much to handle and he cruised to an impressive unanimous points victory.

KIan Aragosa.

Another tough draw followed in the semi-finals with a contest against three-time National champion Mehidi Sheikh from London who had beaten Gowler in the National Boys Club quarter-finals last year.

Whoever won was certain to be hot favourite to win the final as well and Gowler started well against an opponent who was happy to hold rather than box at times.

Mehidi even had a point deducted for holding in the final round and yet was still awarded a points victory to the disappointment of the Police camp.

Police head coach Chris Baker said: “Shae can be very proud of his performance in a very high-class competition.

"Knowing you are in the top 4 open class lads in the country is impressive.

"This was also Shae’s 50th fight for the club. There’s not many amateur boxers in Peterborough who can say they’ve had 50 fights at the age of 17.

"By the time he turns professional he could have had over 100 bouts. A great pedigree for any aspiring world champions out there.”

​OTHER RESULTS

Police Club 12 year-old Kian Aragosa delivered an outstanding performance to beat a more experienced fighter in Dagenham.

Aragosa displayed power and speed and forced a standing count on his way to a strong points win.

Mohammed Ismaael (15) lost a close points decision in Maldon, Essex at 57kg.

​POLICE SHOW

Peterborough Police ABC host their home show at the Queen Katharine Academy School, in Walton on Saturday March 18.