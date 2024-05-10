Police Club boxers Kian and Safiya to fight at National Schools Finals in Newcastle

KIan Aragosa with Police Club coaches Paul Goode (left) and Chris Baker (right).

​Kian Aragosa (14) and Safiya Herish (13) will represent the Peterborough Police Club at the England Boxing National Schools finals in Newcastle this weekend.

​Aragosa will compete in the Class B under 48kg category and Herish will fight in the class A under 51kg category.

Aragosa booked his place at finals weekend with a quarter-final win against unbeaten Riley Hebron of Westreee ABC, Maidstone, in Ipswich last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local lad won thanks to a superbly stylish performance against a very well-schooled, and tough, front foot fighter.

KIan Aragosa with Police Club coaches Paul Goode (left) and Chris Baker.

Aragosa dominated the pace and rhythm and didn’t allow his opponent to get to work on the inside. His boxing IQ was too much for the scrapper from Kent.

Police head coach Chris Baker said. “Kian and Safiya have already proved they are in the top four in the country in their respective categories.