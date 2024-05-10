Police Club boxers Kian and Safiya to fight at National Schools Finals in Newcastle
Aragosa will compete in the Class B under 48kg category and Herish will fight in the class A under 51kg category.
Aragosa booked his place at finals weekend with a quarter-final win against unbeaten Riley Hebron of Westreee ABC, Maidstone, in Ipswich last weekend.
The local lad won thanks to a superbly stylish performance against a very well-schooled, and tough, front foot fighter.
Aragosa dominated the pace and rhythm and didn’t allow his opponent to get to work on the inside. His boxing IQ was too much for the scrapper from Kent.
Police head coach Chris Baker said. “Kian and Safiya have already proved they are in the top four in the country in their respective categories.
"And now they can now show what the club has to offer on a national stage.”