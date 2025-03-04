Police Club boxers Kian and Reggie deliver classy wins to claim Eastern Counties titles

Kian Aragosa (left) and Reggie Baker after winning Eastern Counties titles

​Peterborough Police Boxing Club are celebrating three Eastern Counties Championship wins.

​KIan Aragosa and Reggie Baker, who are both 15, boxed their way to victory in finals at the Billericay Boxing Hub in Essex, while Kyryl Malyk (14) managed to get a bye through to the National quarter-finals in Peterborough later this month.

Nene Park Academy School student Aragosa was in action against Jamie Norton from the Ultimate ABC club in Suffolk in the under 50kg junior cadet category.

The Police youngster went into the fight with great confidence after a great home show win a few weeks ago.

And he found his range quickly in the first round against a one-dimensional, aggressive fighter.

It was much of the same in the second and third rounds as Norton continued to come on the attack in straight lines, which made it easier for Aragosa to use his slick and classy counter punches.

Aragosa forced a standing eight count in the second round and, although Norton recovered bravely, he was outclassed and lost on a unanimous points decision.

It was a second Eastern Counties title for Aragosa.

Baker also delivered a classy display to claim his fourth Eastern Counties title.

The Stanground Academy student took on George Howard from Norwich City ABC in the under 54kg Open Class Junior category.

It was another front-footed aggressive opponent for a Police club fighter, but again a forceful style was easily countered, this time by Baker.

Baker found plenty of time in the opening round to have a play around with Howard by switching stance to southpaw and he found this even easier as he enjoyed great success on the backhand.

Baker really started to have fun in the second and third rounds as he dominated the contest with ease.

He kept switching stance and delivered some fantastic bent-arm counter punches to the body.

This was a strong, classy, and powerful performance from Baker who also won by a unanimous points verdict.

Baker is really getting better and better with every fight, helped by having weekly high class sparring with top young boxers from Thurrock ABC.

Police Club head coach Chris Baker said: “These results represent a great achievement for the club who are developing local talent from the ground upwards and making them into champions.

"I’d like to thank the passionate team of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly at the club to help give young people fantastic opportunities.”

TOP YARD HONOUR

City club Top Yard will host the National Junior Championship quarter-finals on Sunday, March 16. Aragosa, Baker and Malyk will be in action.

The fights take place at Gladstone Park Community Centre, 927 Bourges Boulevard PE1 2AN. Doors open at 11.45am with the first fight at 12.30pm. Entry is £20 or £10 for under 12s. Pay on the door, cash only.