Simon Achurch in action

The Bowling brothers were big contributors with Felix winning the B 1,500m race in a time of 4:28.4. Ollie Bowling clocked 6:48.7 to win the 2,000m steeplechase, while younger brother Angus cleared 4.10m when finishing second in the pole vault.

Luke Brown ran 4:08.3 to take maximum points in the A race.

The men were strong on the track and Joseph Prince won the 400m in a time of 50.4.

Dylan Phillips added third place in the 200m to his competition winning high jump of 1.85m.

Stamina-laden Dave Bush and Simon Achurch each contested all four throwing events. The highlight was the shot where Bush threw 11.79m to finish second, while Achurch won the B contest with a throw of 11.43m.

For the ladies Jessica Dixon-Walker won the 100m hurdles in 15.5 and Andrea Jenkins won the hammer with a 43.85m throw.

Elsewhere Ruth Jones ran her fastest 3,000m race for 12 years at a British Milers Club meeting at Loughborough. The 41 year-old Helpston Harrier clocked 10:53.94, and is now running better than she did throughout most of her thirties.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Molly Peel, a student at Loughborough University, ran an 800m personal best (PB) of 2:18.32 at the meeting.

Felix Bowling ran 2:09.34 in his 800m race. Lottie Hemmings clocked 5:15.67 in the 1,500m.

The Charnwood Open meeting also took place at Loughborough on the same evening, and several PANVAC athletes again impressed.

Angus Bowling won the pole vault with a new PB of 4.20m into the bargain. Joel Grenfell was a comfortable winner of the long jump with a distance of 6.58m.

Ellie Odlin set two PBs with a 27.54 200m and a 60.63 400m. Sister Evie Odlin just edged her out over both distances with a time of 59.78 over 400m and a 26.83 200m PB.

Joseph Prince recorded his fastest ever 200m with a time of 23.06. Alexa Boole clocked 27.28 in the 200m, and then went again in the 300m with a decent time of 43.69. Siblings Max and Holly Aslin both ran in the 100m with Max clocking 11.69 to Holly's 13.07.

PANVAC under 13 Ruby O'Dell was at the Cambridgeshire AA open meeting at St Ives clocking a 6:10.83 1,500m, then leaping 3.22m in the long jump.

Nichola Gibson travelled to Watford for a 400m race and ran a season's best 64.45. Gibson then lowered this further to 64.10 in the Southern Athletics League fixture.

Hunts AC's Dylan Tomaselli won the Eye Charity Five Mile race in a time of 28.28, with PANVAC’s Steve Wilkinson second in 29.10.

Eye Community Runner Job Baldwin was the first runner home from the host club finishing 5th.