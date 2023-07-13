​The Tigers are currently filling the fourth and final play-off spot and another three points at the East of England Arena tonight (Thursday, 7.30pm) will strengthen their position over fifth-placed Ipswich as they aim to go one better than last season when they were runners-up to Belle Vue in the Grand Final.

It will be Sheffield’s first visit to the Showground of the season and they already hold a 14-point lead in the fight for the aggregate bonus point.

Worrall said: “It’s going to be tough. Their track is a similar shape and you are going to need some fast machinery to beat them as the Sheffield boys have definitely got the bikes for the job.

Richie Worrall in action for Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.

“They are quick around their own place and I expect they are going to like our track. We will all have to get on a rocket ship to beat them!”

Panthers, who have won only one of their five home meetings, and go into battle with a dismal record of only one win in 13 this season, have raced in front of their own fans only once in the last five-and-a-half weeks.

Worrall added: “It’s annoying the way the fixtures have been laid out. When you have not been on the bike it does play a part. Why do you think the Polish clubs have a practice every single week? It’s necessary.”

Worrall doubles-up with Championship side Plymouth, but his last two meetings for the Gladiators have been called off because of the weather so he hasn’t had many laps to keep him race fit after being top scorer for the Panthers when they finished second in the Premiership Pairs Championshipat the end of last month.

He admits he struggled earlier in the season, explaining: “We were trying different things, trying to find speed and I didn’t really understand what I was doing. When you are struggling you need to go back to basics and that is what I have done.

“I have got a bit more form now and I have been putting in some consistent performances. But you want to be riding when you are on it.”

Sheffield will be without Lewis Kerr who faces surgery after breaking his collarbone in a crash during Monday night’s victory over Ipswich that saw them stretch their lead over their major rivals for the last play-off spot to five points.

Team boss Simon Stead, who won two league titles with Panthers in 1997 and 1998, said: “We knew the importance of the result. We were desperate to maximise the amount of points we were taking out of the meeting and we managed to do that.

“Now we have to try and capitalise on that win at Peterborough. Ipswich have already won there so we need to do the same thing.

“We have riders who are at home there, especially our world number two Jack Holder who spent a season riding for Panthers in 2017.”