Peterborough pair put rivals in a right old pickle to win a gold medal

Snober Ali and Michelle Gordon-Colegrove. Photo Paul Currie

​Peterborough pickleball pair Michelle Gordon-Colegrove and Snober Ali dazzled their way to gold in just their second competitive tournament at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

​The duo only met three months ago after being paired at the English Open.

They went one better than their debut in August by topping the podium in the North-West, defeating Molly Wiltshire and Beth Turnbull in the final of the Women's Doubles 3.0 18+.

“We worked so hard. We met at the Open in August and we didn't really know each other, but here we are.” said Peterborough native Ali.

Gordon-Colegrove added: “I'm in shock in the best way. We're so proud of ourselves and each other.

“We were matched up and we stuck together after that. We both signed up at the Open with no partners and then we got matched together and we did fairly well so we just decided that we'd be together forever!

“It was very convenient that she only lives 20 minutes away. We got to the knockouts back in August, but now we can move up.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from October 31 to November 3 at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Gordon-Colegrove of RAF Alconbury added: “We'll be back here again. Events like this help it grow and I think there's room for everybody in the pickleball community.

“It’s just the diversity, the skill levels and the age levels so you don't have to have a special characteristic to able to go pro. You just have to learn the basics and anybody and everybody can do it.

“There are a lot of health benefits to it so that's great as well.”

Ali added: “I really like competitive sports and playing doubles is really good because you meet loads of people so it's really enjoyable.

"Every event you go to you'll always see someone you recognise and it's a good and friendly community.”

Pickleball has been introduced to many local tennis clubs including Longthorpe and David Lloyd.

For more information on the sport, visit www.pickleballengland.org.