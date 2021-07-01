Peterborough Nene Valley hotshot Lawson keeps breaking records

Lawson Capes in action.

The talented youngster threw 14.24m in a meeting in St Ives, and is over three metres clear of the second placed athlete in the national rankings.

Capes is one of only two 12 year-olds to throw 14m in the past 10 years. The last youngster to throw 14m was coached by Lawson’s grandad, the legendary Geoff Capes.

Older brother Donovan Capes set a new personal best (PB) with 15.55m effort at the same meeting,and currently sits third in the Under 17 rankings. He threw consistently in the event, and looks in good form for the major National competitions taking place in July and August.

Lydia Church in action.

Katie Marsh achieved a long jump distance of 4.90m in St Ives while Henry Moore ran a 5:30.6 mile. Jack Wheatley competed in both the 100 and 200m recording times of 12.8 and 27.1.

Helpston Harrier Isaac Ellard finished third in the mile race in a time of 4:30.2, while Werrington Jogger Courtney Christian ran a 67.9 400m.

** PANVAC’s Lydia Church was one of just two para-athletes invited to take part in the National Athletics Championship shot put at Manchester on Sunday.

The European Para-Championship silver medallist acquitted herself well, finishing in 11th position with a best distance of 12.53m. This is the second best competitive throw of her career, bettered only by the 12.62m she recorded at Coventry earlier this year.

The 21 year-old thrower was beaten by just one athlete in her under 23 age group.

James McCrae took part in the 1,500m heats, finishing 10th. His time of 3:52.63 was seven seconds down on his season’s best.

** PANVAC had four young athletes competing in the East Anglia Schools Combined Events Championship at Corby over the weekend.

Eljay Secker finished fourth in the intermediate boys octathlon with a score of 4,097 points to qualify to represent Lincolnshire in the national final at Bedford in September. Max Roe finished eighth with 3641 points.

Katie Marsh placed ninth in the intermediate girls hepthathon with 3272 points and secured five PB’s in the seven events including a 4.94m long jump. Sienna Slater competed in the junior girls pentathlon, finishing 13th with 1814 points.

** Louie and Evie Hemmings enjoyed fine runs at Market Harborough in the National Open Schools Cross Country Championship.

Louie finished ninth in the year six boys race, and Evie placed 31st in the years eight and nine girls race.