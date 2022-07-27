Over 35's relay team members Maggie Skinner, Claire Smith, Elisabeth Sennit-Clough and Wendy Perkins

The club have totally bossed their regional division with both the men and the women unbeaten in all four fixtures. The ladies saved the best until last, winning 15 out of the 20 contests which took place during Thursday's meeting on the Embankment.

Judith Jagger claimed four of the victories winning the over 60's 300m hurdles, javelin, discus and 200m. Jagger clocked 37.1 in the 200m..

Claire Smith won the over 35's 200m in a time of 27.6, with Alison Dunphy running 33.5 to win the over 50's race. Dunphy also won the mile event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elisabeth Sennit-Clough won the over 35's mile in 6:14.0 with Betty Gash first in the lady's race. Andrea Jenkins and Sally Pusey won both the over 35's and over 50 throws. Gemma Skells achieved a PB of 2.35m when winning the over 35's pole vault.

The men were equally dominant, albeit with slightly fewer individual firsts.

Julian Smith won the over 50's 200m, and there were wins on the track for Sean Beard in the over 50's mile and for Barry Warne in the over 60's mile.

Despite being hampered by an injured achilles tendon Sean Reidy eased to a first place finish in the over 35's 400m hurdles

Simon Achurch won the over 35's discus with a throw of 34.78m. Achurch also outthrew his opposition in the javelin.

Karl Eve won the over 50's pole vault while Greg Hayward threw 40.16m to win the over 50 javelin on his club debut.

PANVAC's men won the over 35's and over 50's sprint relays as did the over 50 ladies.

March AC's Andrew Jakeman breathed new life into the Peterborough Grand Prix 5k series with a fine win at Ferry Meadows on Wednesday.

Jakeman had finished second to PANVAC's Stewart Haw in the first two races, but enjoyed a cracking run winning in a time of 15.24.

PANVAC man Nathan Bunting, who was 11 seconds behind Jakeman beat Haw, who clocked 15.51 in third place.

With two races of the series left Haw remains in pole position needing one more win to cement the title. Each athlete's best three performances decide the standings.

PANVAC boasted five of the top 10 finishers with Luke Brown 4th in 15.52, Phil Martin 7th with a time of 16.11 and Kai Chilvers clocking 16:15 for 8th place.

Tobias Goodwin of Thorney placed 10th in a time of 16.22.

The battle for the ladies title remains wide open, though Wednesday's winner Lucy Mapp of Hunts AC was making her series debut and will have to run the final two races to remain in contention.

Mapp clocked 18.05 at Ferry Meadows with BRJ's Marcela Gracova nine seconds further back.