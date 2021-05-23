Peterborough Marathon won by a first timer
BRJ Huntingdon speedster Dave Hudson gained his first ever marathon win at the Peterbough Marathon today (May 23).
Hudson who crossed the finish line at Ferry Meadows in 2:27.50 spent the first half of the race chasing local favourite Phil Martin, but the Peterborough Nene Valley AC ace was forced to pull out with a sore foot.
Brian O’Connor from Royston Runners was second in 2:29.03.
Martin Gichuhi of Bushfield Joggers was the first local home finishing fifth with a 2:38.16 clocking. Peterborough Nene Valley’s Kirk Brawn was just 18 seconds further back.
Georgina Schweining of Cambridge and Coleridge AC, who missed the Olympic Games Marathon Trial in March because of injury. was the ladies winner in 2:39.26. Katie King of St Edmunds Pacers was runner-up with a 2:57.55 clocking.
Over 800 runners took part.
Full report in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (May 27).