Peterborough Marathon won by a first timer

BRJ Huntingdon speedster Dave Hudson gained his first ever marathon win at the Peterbough Marathon today (May 23).

By Barry Warne
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 6:18 pm
Dave Hudson crosses the line first in the Peterborough Marathon.

Hudson who crossed the finish line at Ferry Meadows in 2:27.50 spent the first half of the race chasing local favourite Phil Martin, but the Peterborough Nene Valley AC ace was forced to pull out with a sore foot.

Brian O’Connor from Royston Runners was second in 2:29.03.

Martin Gichuhi of Bushfield Joggers was the first local home finishing fifth with a 2:38.16 clocking. Peterborough Nene Valley’s Kirk Brawn was just 18 seconds further back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Georgina Schweining of Cambridge and Coleridge AC, who missed the Olympic Games Marathon Trial in March because of injury. was the ladies winner in 2:39.26. Katie King of St Edmunds Pacers was runner-up with a 2:57.55 clocking.

Over 800 runners took part.

Full report in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (May 27).