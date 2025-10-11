Peterborough man scores well in opening European Wheelchair Basketball Championships match

Lee Manning (right). (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Peterborough man Lee Manning scored 11 points as GB men started their European Wheelchair Basketball Championship bid with an 80-64 win over Israel in Sarajevo.

The ardent Peterborough United fan, and former Jack Hunt School student, also contributed six rebounds to a strong team performance on Friday.

GB are back in action on Saturday evening against Italy (7.30pm) before tackling France on Sunday (4.30pm). Group games against Switzerland on Monday and the Netherlands on Tuesday follow.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday with the semi-finals on Friday and the final on Saturday.