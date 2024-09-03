Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough man Lee Manning will spearhead the GB team in a quarter-final of the Wheelchair Basketball competition at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.

The former Jack Hunt School student has been in excellent form as GB won all three of their group games. They crushed the host nation France 85-50 in front of almost 13,000 fans on Monday evening to ensure a top seeding in the quarter-finals where they will meet Australia at the Bercy Arena tonight (6.15pm).

Manning, who plays professionally in Spain, scored 12 points against France to add to a combined total of 37 points from wins over Canada and Germany. Australia finished bottom of their pool, but no teams are eliminated at the group stages.

If GB beat Australia they will contest a semi-final on Thursday which is also a big day for Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon who has a second attempt to win a medal after a fifth place finish last weekend.