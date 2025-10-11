Peterborough man helps GB to a clean sweep of wins at the Wheelchair Basketball European Championships

Lee Manning (right). (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Peterborough man Lee Manning has helped Great Britain to a clean sweep of group game wins at the European Championships.

The ardent Peterborough United fan, and former Jack Hunt School student, scored 11 points in an 80-64 win over Israel in GB's opening match in Sarajevo on Friday and then delivered an excellent all-round display in a 67-53 success over Italy on Saturday.

Manning scored six points in that game, but also contributed eight rebounds (the most by any player in the match), three assists and two steals (the joint-most in the match).

GB’s winning streak continued with an impressive 96-63 win over France on Sunday when Manning scored 10 points and claimed six rebounds.

And Manning added another 14 points in a Monday morning 97-42 rout of Switzerland to make it four wins out of four.

GB beat the Netherlands 71-52 on Tuesday to ensure they finished top of their group when Manning received long periods of rest. He still contributed a healthy six rebounds.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday with the semi-finals on Friday and the final on Saturday.