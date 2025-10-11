Peterborough man has had a starring role for GB at the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 08:27 BST
Lee Manning (right). (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)placeholder image
Lee Manning (right). (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Peterborough man Lee Manning has made a strong start for GB men in the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

The ardent Peterborough United fan, and former Jack Hunt School student, scored 11 points in an 80-64 win over Israel in GB's opening match in Sarajevo on Friday and then delivered an excellent all-round display in a 67-53 success over Italy on Saturday.

Manning scored six points in that game, but also contributed eight rebounds (the most by any player in the match), three assists and two steals (the joint-most in the match).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GB are back in action on Sunday against France (4.30pm). Group games against Switzerland on Monday and the Netherlands on Tuesday follow.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday with the semi-finals on Friday and the final on Saturday.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough UnitedItalyIsraelFranceSwitzerland
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice