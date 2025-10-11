Peterborough man has had a starring role for GB at the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships
The ardent Peterborough United fan, and former Jack Hunt School student, scored 11 points in an 80-64 win over Israel in GB's opening match in Sarajevo on Friday and then delivered an excellent all-round display in a 67-53 success over Italy on Saturday.
Manning scored six points in that game, but also contributed eight rebounds (the most by any player in the match), three assists and two steals (the joint-most in the match).
GB are back in action on Sunday against France (4.30pm). Group games against Switzerland on Monday and the Netherlands on Tuesday follow.
The quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday with the semi-finals on Friday and the final on Saturday.