Peterborough man delivers outstanding performance to help GB into the Wheelchair Basketball European Championship Final

Lee Manning (right). (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Peterborough man Lee Manning delivered an outstanding individual performance as Great Britain demolished Germany in the semi-finals of the Wheelchair Basketball European Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds – the most in the game – as GB won 73-49 to set up a final against Spain in Sarajevo on Saturday (6.30pm). Spain also won their semi-final comfortably, 84-50 against Italy.

The fancied GB team, who won all five of their group matches in comfortable fashion, had pipped quarter-final opponents Turkiye 60-59, but they were far more comfortable against the Germans. Manning had picked up a crucial 9 points against Turkiye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ardent Peterborough United fan, and former Jack Hunt School student, scored 11 points in an 80-64 win over Israel in GB's opening match and then delivered an excellent all-round display in a 67-53 success over Italy on Saturday. Manning scored six points in that game, but also contributed eight rebounds (the most by any player in the match), three assists and two steals (the joint-most in the match).

GB’s winning streak continued with an impressive 96-63 win over France when Manning scored 10 points and claimed six rebounds.

And Manning added another 14 points in a 97-42 rout of Switzerland as GB made it four wins out of four.

GB beat the Netherlands 71-52 to ensure they finished top of their group when Manning received long periods of rest. He still contributed a healthy six rebounds.