Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman was just edged out of a second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 22 year-old from Gunthorpe was third in the individual Vault competition with just Artur Davtyan to go, but the former World Champion from Armenia delivered two solid routines to leap into the silver medal position.

Carlos Yulo from the Philippines won his second gold medal with Jarman’s GB teammate Harry Hepworth taking bronze. It’s the first individual Vault medal to be won by a Brit. Jarman had started the competition as one of the favourites after winning the World title last year, but had to settle for fourth in an eight-man final.

Despite being one of the earlier starters Jarman looked set to medal after a superb first vault scored 15.100, but his second vault was less impressive and scored 14.766 for an average of 14.933. Hepworth (14.949) was only marginally better with Davtyan also scoring slightly higher with 14.966. Yulo was a clear winner with an average score of 15.116.

Jake Jarman in action in the Olympic Vault Final. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It’s still been a strong Olympics for Jarman who was competing in his first Games. He won bronze in the individual Floor Exercise event – Yulo also won that gold medal – and helped GB to a creditable fourth in the Men’s Team competition.

Local Olympic attention can now switch to Stamford cyclist who is the lead man for GB in the Team Sprint which starts on Monday with qualifying heats from 6.10pm.

The Heats and the Finals are then scheduled for Tuesday (from 4.55pm & 7pm).