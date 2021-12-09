Peterborough City Rowing Club’s Alice is a British indoor champion, plus success on the water for seniors and juniors

Alice Mason.

Mason was one of a handful of City members to contest the Mizuno British Rowing Indoor Championships which this year took place in homes, gyms and clubs in 32 different countries.

Mason won her gold in the Women’s 2000m PR3 event with 14 seconds to spare in a time of 7:13.7.

Devonne Piccaver won the silver medal in the sixth form girls 2000m event with a time of 07.24.5, while Ian Bardrick won bronze in the Lightweight Masters 75-79 category, behind an Australian rower who took the silver medal.

Peterborough City's winning Masters crew on the Trent.

And Matthew Hand competed in the sixth form boys 2000m category and placed sixth with an impressive time of 6:37.2.

**City’s junior rowers travelled to the Thames to race on the 3000m stretch at the Hampton Small Boats Head.

Despite it being their first head race, Emily Fitzjohn and Emma Calver came away with a silver medal and were only one second away from a gold medal in a J15 doubles event which attracted 23 entrants.

Daniel Armstrong and Tom Calver also took home medals after placing third out of 15 in the J17 double, just four seconds away from gold. Bert Papworth was fifth out of 39 crews in the Open J16 singles.

The Women’s J18 quad of Lucy Ralfs, Lily Mae Allen, Grace Niklasson, Esme McIntyre were 12th in a fantastic time of 10:13, while the J16 coxless quad of James Garfield, Joe Beesley, Sergio Lima Moreira Read and James Ryder also did well to place 12th in their event out of 27 crews.

Ella Darrington faced a very competitive event in the Women’s J17 singles so did well to finish seventh out of 40.

Jack Wakefield-Lilley finished 10th out of 34 crews in the Open J17 event and the Women’s J16 quad of Erin Ansell-Crook, Wiktoria Szubzda, Lottie Tasker and Sophie Bicknell were seventh.

**A senior City eight of Alasdair Ryder, Chris Morrill, Bruce Margetts, Graham Barks, Steve Tuck, Jaish Mahan, Jack Ward, Keith Blackman and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe won the Masters category at the Newark Head.

They also delivered an impressive fourth fastest time (15.59) across all age groups on the 5200m event on the Trent.

Will Kerry, Jonathan Ibbott, Joshua Seagrove and Chris Elder came second in the Open coxless four despite having technical difficulties with their boat’s steering.