Peterborough City rowers star in all age groups at Milton Keynes Regatta

Debutants Harriet Barber (left) and Lucy Agyapong won at the MK Regatta.

​There were multiple wins from juniors to masters for Peterborough City rowers at the Milton Keynes Regatta.

​Juniors Matas Lebed and George Dennis cruised through the quarter-finals and semi-finals to win the J15 2x by five seconds.

Dennis went on to win the J15 4x- alongside fellow juniors Bea Gregory, Hannah Fitzjohn, Jack Bosma and cox Anouk Bosma.

It was a great day for Gregory as she also won her J15 1x final by an impressive 13 seconds and the J15 2x with partner Fitzjohn.

The club’s newest juniors, Lucy Agyapong and Harriet Barber made a memorable first appearance at a regatta, by winning their final by 14 seconds.

There was more success for the Barber family as Doug Barber won an Open Masters 4x- final with fellow City rowers, Nick Hurford and Pete Orme, alongside Sudbury’s Robin King. Hurford and Orme also went on to win the doubles event by four seconds.

Anita Carter and Joan Heath won their Masters 2x final by an amazing 27 seconds.

Women’s captain Sarah Watson and Bianca Manganiello beat their opposition by four seconds in a 2x final. The double were later joined by Claire Widdowson and Hannah Pape, who won their W2- event by six seconds, to form a speedy W4+ crew. They were led to a victory in the final by cox Lucy Gauntlett.

Peterborough City rowers at the MK Regatta. From the left, Tom Dray, Chris Elder, Josh Seagrave, Sarah Watson, Lucy Gauntlett, Bianca Manganiello, Hannah Pape, Eleanor Dean and Claire Widdowson.

In the W1x final, new senior City rower, Eleanor Dean, left her opponent behind to win by 11 seconds.

Chris Elder won his Masters singles final by 11 seconds. He then teamed up with City men’s captain, Josh Seagrave to win an Open 2- event by six seconds.