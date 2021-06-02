Peterborough City junior rowers are back with a bang to pick up four medals at the National Schools Regatta - City’s own Spring Regatta at Thorpe Meadows this weekend

Peterborough City Juniors at the National Schools Regatta, back row from left, Peggy Papworth, Erin Ansell-Crook, Sophie Bicknell, Ella Baden Darrington, Grace Niklasson, Lydia Hilton, Lottie Tasker, Wicktoria Szubzda, front, James Ryder, James Garfield, Bert Papworth, Tom Calver, Lucas Niklasson, Daniel Armstrong, Joe Beesley, Hugo Carter and Adam Carter.

Charlotte Bolton and Harriet Drake-Lee took gold in the Women’s Championship double.

The City pair were the fastest crew in the time trial by six seconds which qualified them for the A Final later that day which they went on to win easily in a time of 07:51 for the 2000m course. They were the only crew to break eight minutes.

And Ella Baden Darrington won gold in the Womens J16 single where she qualified with the fastest time by just one second before she won the A final by a comfortable 10 seconds from Walbrook Rowing Club.

Daniel Armstrong and Jack Wakefield-Lilley claimed silver in the J16 Boys race finishing just three seconds behind the gold medal winners from Weybridge Rowing Club.

Their club mates Tom Calver and Lucas Niklasson also raced in the J16 doubles and won their C final by one second which placed them 13th overall.

Bert Papworth rowed superbly to win bronze in the J15 singles. He placed fourth in the time trials with nine seconds separating him from third place, however he then gave it his all in the final to move up to third position, just one second ahead of Nottingham and Union Rowing Club.

The J15 boys coxed quad of James Garfield, James Ryder, Hugo Carter, Joseph Beesley and Adam Carter also qualified for their A final and finished a fine sixth overall. The J15 girls coxed quad of Erin Ansell-Crook, Lottie Tasker, Sophie Bicknell, Wicktoria Szubzda and Peggy Papworth placed 13th overall, and the women’s J16 double of Grace Niklasson and Lydia Hilton came second in their B final, placing them a creditable eighth overall.