Peterborough athlete Church delighted as she claims World Championship bronze

Peterborough athlete Lydia Church is celebrating after she won a brilliant bronze medal in the shot put at the World Para-Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley Athletics Club thrower experienced the best moment of her career when throwing a distance of 12.60m to finish third in the F12 category for visually impaired athletes.

The event was won by Italian Assunta Legnante, with China’s Zhao Yuping claiming the silver.

It's not been plain sailing for Church, who only started throwing again in June after a year away from the sport due to back surgery.

Despite the lengthy layoff her form has been impressive this summer, and her bronze medal throw was just 10cm shy of her personal best which she set in 2022.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to come away with a bronze medal," said an overjoyed Church.

"It’s been such a challenging year recovering from back surgery, and with only two competitions under my belt before qualifying, I honestly wasn’t expecting to even be here.

"Just being selected felt like a huge achievement, so to leave with a medal is more than I could have asked for.

"My club back home at Peterborough Nene Valley has been incredibly supportive, and my coach Mark Edwards has been amazing throughout."

Church finished fourth at the World Championships in Paris two years ago after an eighth-place finish at the Tokyo Paralympics two years earlier, and she is now targeting golden glory at the Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

“I popped one over 12m – so I was really happy with that,” she added. “My confidence has shot right up – I always feel most confident when I’m throwing. In a competition there’s no stopping me!

“The goal now is LA and throwing big there – we’ve worked really hard and I know there’s a big one there. It wasn’t meant to be this time, but it’s coming.

“You can only live and dream, and we’re doing all the work to make it possible – gold is the target baby!”