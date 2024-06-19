Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Peterborough Police Club boxers Alfie Baker and Alfie Pearce delivered the perfect Father’s Day presents last Sunday with medals in the high-class Haringey BoxCup at the Alexandra Palace in London.

​Both boxers are coached by their fathers, Les Pearce and Chris Baker respectively, so there was a family celebration at the end of a weekend of tough competition.

Pearce delivered one of the great Police Club displays to claim a gold medal, while Baker was unfortunate to be pipped on points in his final, but a silver medal in Europe’s biggest and most prestigious international BoxCup was still a terrific achievement. Fighters from Canada, New Zealand and Germany were among those to take part.

Pearce (20) had to scrap his way past a a tough southpaw slugger in Gabriel Braz from the Thetford Town ABC in his 71kg semi-final.

Alfie Baker in action at the Alexandra Palace.

This was the Police fighter’s first experience of three-minute rounds, but he took the step up in class impressively and dominated every round with ease.

Both boxers landed good shots on the inside, however Pearce was far fitter and beat Braz with his devastating power shots to claim a comfortable points win.

Pearce had to pass a doctor’s inspection because of a cut above the eye before he could compete in the final against the vastly more experienced Charlie Roche from Norwich ABC.

The city man was a clear underdog, especially with an old cut to protect, but he kept to the game plan, and used his skills, fitness, and rhythm to keep Roche away from him.

From the left, Les Pearce, Alfie Pearce, Alfie Baker and Chris Baker.

Pearce’s eye opened back up in the first round, but this didn’t faze him and he continued to work at the same pace, and with ferocious punching power in the second and third rounds, to claim a stunning success.

Baker delivered an outstanding semi-final performance to beat national champion George Foggin from Benwell Victoria ABC in Newcastle.

He performed with absolute class as his quality long power shots dominated the centre of the ring, forcing the referee to give Foggin a standing eight count in the second round.

Baker controlled the pace nicely, setting Foggin up for lovely backhand counters to earn a well-deserved points win.

Baker (17) suffered illness overnight ahead of his final against this year’s all Ireland Champion Padraig Corduff from St Annes Westport ABC, but he was adamant he wanted to take part in a Father’s Day FInal in the 80kg youth open class even though only 50% fit.

Baker actually boxed even better against Corduff and almost forced a second round stoppage.

Baker dominated the pace with fine long power shots, and by delivering brilliant combinations, but unfortunately, he came out on the wrong end of a points verdict to the surprise of many onlookers.

Club head coach Chris Baker said: “Both lads did themselves, their club, and their fathers proud. Both dads were in the corner for all four fights for a Father’s Day they will never forget.