Parkway Bowls Club teenager is a National champion
Local youngster Ollie Jeapes has won the Bowls England boys under 17 singles at Leamington.
The Parkway club teenage talent defeated Cornwall's Dontai Joseph 21-8 in the final, having beaten Daniel Baiguit (Kent) 21-18 in the semi-finals and Alfie Holland (Wilts) 21-18 in the quarter-finals.
He now turns his attention to the under 24 singles at Leamington which begins on Tuesday before heading to Skegness to defend his English Bowling Federation junior singles title.