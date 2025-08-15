Parkway Bowls Club teenager is a National champion

Ollie Jeapes (left).
Local youngster Ollie Jeapes has won the Bowls England boys under 17 singles at Leamington.

The Parkway club teenage talent defeated Cornwall's Dontai Joseph 21-8 in the final, having beaten Daniel Baiguit (Kent) 21-18 in the semi-finals and Alfie Holland (Wilts) 21-18 in the quarter-finals.

He now turns his attention to the under 24 singles at Leamington which begins on Tuesday before heading to Skegness to defend his English Bowling Federation junior singles title.

