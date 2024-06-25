Parkrun Paul achieves a memorable milestone at Ferry Meadows

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
Paul Stevenette ahead of his 500th parkrun last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.Paul Stevenette ahead of his 500th parkrun last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.
NHS contacts manager Paul Stevenette completed his 500th parkrun last weekend.

Stevenette is a regular in the Ferry Meadows run on a Saturday morning – he’s been involved in 245 of them – but has completed parkruns in 120 different venues including one in Treviso, Italy, just North of Venice.

His first parkrun was in Abingdon in 2013.

The 59 year-old fitness fanatic is also a keen tennis player and captains a team at his local club, Longthorpe LTC

