Parkrun Paul achieves a memorable milestone at Ferry Meadows
NHS contacts manager Paul Stevenette completed his 500th parkrun last weekend.
Stevenette is a regular in the Ferry Meadows run on a Saturday morning – he’s been involved in 245 of them – but has completed parkruns in 120 different venues including one in Treviso, Italy, just North of Venice.
His first parkrun was in Abingdon in 2013.
The 59 year-old fitness fanatic is also a keen tennis player and captains a team at his local club, Longthorpe LTC
